Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Raikar Case: A thriller that grapples with dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?'

The Raikar Case: A thriller that grapples with dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?'

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Show Name: The Raikar Case
Platform: Voot Select
Release Date: 9th April 2020
Genre: Drama Thriller
Key Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashwini Bhave, Parul Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Reena Wadhwa and Lalit Prabhakar
Written: Bijesh Jayarajan, Anitha Nair
Produced by: Bodhi Tree Productions
Director: Aditya...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KunalKKapoor_FS

Kunal Karan Kapoor Fansite The Raikar Case: A thriller that grapples with dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?' #webseres… https://t.co/J1JWzxYsnj 5 days ago

Kunalian1

jannat.346 😍 Kunal as #MohitNaikRaikar RT @ieEntertainment: #TheRaikarCase appears to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the viewers hooked @VootSelect @neilbhoopala… 6 days ago

ieEntertainment

ieentertainment #TheRaikarCase appears to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the viewers hooked @VootSelect… https://t.co/Btk0f5z7ZR 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.