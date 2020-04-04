Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber and Other Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

Justin Bieber and Other Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

E! Online Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Justin Bieber, Rihanna, a member of BTS, NBA stars, Mark Cuban and other celebs are aiding the novel coronavirus relief efforts. The deadly virus has killed thousands of people in more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour

Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour 00:46

 Justin Bieber has postponed his 'Changes Tour' - which was due to be his first in almost three years - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.