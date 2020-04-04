Global  

Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Skai Jackson, & More Take On 'Don't Rush' TikTok Challenge (Video)

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Skai Jackson, and more stars team up for a fun TikTok video! The actresses – from their own homes while social distancing – put their own spin on the #DontRushChallenge. The video, which Marsai posted on Instagram on Friday (April 3), also includes Eris Baker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Riele Downs, Lexi [...]
