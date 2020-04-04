Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split Again, Months After Getting Back Together

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split Again, Months After Getting Back Together

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jessie J have decided to call it quits on their relationship for the second time. The couple had split in December 2019 after more than a year of dating, but then they got back together a month later. “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessie J and Channing Tatum split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum split 01:00

 Jessie J and Channing Tatum have end their relationship, just two months after rekindling their romance.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.