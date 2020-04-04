Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split Again, Months After Getting Back Together Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have decided to call it quits on their relationship for the second time. The couple had split in December 2019 after more than a year of dating, but then they got back together a month later. “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better [...] 👓 View full article

Jessie J and Channing Tatum split 01:00 Jessie J and Channing Tatum have end their relationship, just two months after rekindling their romance.

