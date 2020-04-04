Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant is 'incredibly proud' after Kobe Bryant is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Vanessa Bryant is 'incredibly proud' after Kobe Bryant is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

ContactMusic Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cabrerje040698

Jeremiah Cabrera RT @espn: "We're incredibly proud of him." Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of… 11 seconds ago

nowthisnews

NowThis Bryant will be inducted with other NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. 'We're incredibly proud of him,' said… https://t.co/eKzsyHf9q5 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.