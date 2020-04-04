Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out About Kobe Bryant Being Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters: It was announced that her late husband Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this