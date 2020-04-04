Yogi Student🙏🪐 RT @newscomauHQ: Zac Efron now admits the super-fit body he sported for the film Baywatch was “stupid”, and he won’t do it again. https://… 4 hours ago

news.com.au Zac Efron now admits the super-fit body he sported for the film Baywatch was “stupid”, and he won’t do it again. https://t.co/pYg0PStQcj 4 hours ago

Apoplectic Avocado Armond ⭐️⭐️⭐️ THAT'S why I don't do it! Thanks Zac... Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It'… https://t.co/aRNJJUOD3e 18 hours ago

Metro City Samachar 'सत्य की धार..' Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in ‘Baywatch’ shape ever again https://t.co/uKEYlbGXOH https://t.co/XbrME9P4KM 20 hours ago

Devdiscourse Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again https://t.co/Nzo3NxiCY2 1 day ago

LatestLY #ZacEfron Admits He Never Wants to Get That Chiselled Physique from #DwayneJohnson, #PriyankaChopra’s Baywatch, Her… https://t.co/T3geO5Ayod 1 day ago

DNS Team #timbeta "Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 1 day ago