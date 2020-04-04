Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'

Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back The actor dropped to just five per cent body fat in 12 weeks thanks to a strict low-carb diet and working out five or six days a week, often twice a day for his role as Olympian Matt Brody, who trains to become a lifeguard in the 2017 action-comedy....
