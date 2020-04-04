Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'

Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Zac Efron admitted that he has no desire to get back in the extremely good shape he was in while filming the movie “Baywatch.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back

Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back 01:10

 Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back The actor dropped to just five per cent body fat in 12 weeks thanks to a strict low-carb diet and working out five or six days a week, often twice a day for his role as Olympian Matt Brody, who trains to become a lifeguard in the 2017 action-comedy....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YogeshYoYo007

Yogi Student🙏🪐 RT @newscomauHQ: Zac Efron now admits the super-fit body he sported for the film Baywatch was “stupid”, and he won’t do it again. https://… 4 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au Zac Efron now admits the super-fit body he sported for the film Baywatch was “stupid”, and he won’t do it again. https://t.co/pYg0PStQcj 4 hours ago

Armondoyou2

Apoplectic Avocado Armond ⭐️⭐️⭐️ THAT'S why I don't do it! Thanks Zac... Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It'… https://t.co/aRNJJUOD3e 18 hours ago

MetroSamachar

Metro City Samachar 'सत्य की धार..' Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in ‘Baywatch’ shape ever again https://t.co/uKEYlbGXOH https://t.co/XbrME9P4KM 20 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again https://t.co/Nzo3NxiCY2 1 day ago

latestly

LatestLY #ZacEfron Admits He Never Wants to Get That Chiselled Physique from #DwayneJohnson, #PriyankaChopra’s Baywatch, Her… https://t.co/T3geO5Ayod 1 day ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid'" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 1 day ago

prettyjahi

Charles R Knowles II Zac Efron admits he never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape ever again: 'It's just stupid' https://t.co/JVLXDCjLQ0 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.