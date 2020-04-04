A New 'Tiger King' Episode is Reportedly Coming to Netflix!

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

If you’ve been invested in Netflix’s Tiger King, get ready for more content. The streaming service’s hit docuseries is getting another episode next week, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show. Jeff discussed details about the extra episode in a Cameo video shared on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. [...] 👓 View full article



