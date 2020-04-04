Global  

A New 'Tiger King' Episode is Reportedly Coming to Netflix!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020
If you’ve been invested in Netflix’s Tiger King, get ready for more content. The streaming service’s hit docuseries is getting another episode next week, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show. Jeff discussed details about the extra episode in a Cameo video shared on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. [...]
News video: What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now

What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now 01:11

 What the People From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Are up to Now According to Netflix, the docu-series is currently one of the top 10 streamed shows. Here's what's happening with five of the personalities the show has introduced to the world. If you haven't watched the series, there are some spoilers ahead....

