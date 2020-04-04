You Can Easily Turn a Jockstrap Into a Face Mask! (Video)

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Still having trouble finding a face mask to buy online? Here’s a solution to help you out! Actor and comedian Emerson Collins is demonstrating how you can turn a jockstrap into a mask. Here are the step-by-step instructions that he provides in the video: 1. Put the waistband over your head. 2. Take the leg [...] 👓 View full article

