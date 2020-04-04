Halle Berry Shared a Video of Her Son Walking in Heels & Responded to the Haters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Halle Berry took to her Instagram account last week to share a cute video of her six-year-old son Maceo walking up a staircase in heels… and some haters showed up in the comments section. The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress responded to many of the comments left on the video, including a couple that weren’t that positive. [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nebula_Starr❤️🖤💙 RT @JustJared: Halle Berry posted a video of her son walking around in heels and she perfectly responded to some of the negative comments h… 33 minutes ago Gospel Music Halle Berry Shared a Video of Her Son Walking in Heels & Responded to the Haters 2 hours ago Norbert Müller Halle Berry Shared a Video of Her Son Walking in Heels & Responded to the Haters: Halle Berry took to her Instagram… https://t.co/y6YHd8uDUL 2 hours ago JustJared.com Halle Berry posted a video of her son walking around in heels and she perfectly responded to some of the negative c… https://t.co/sEMgVRJMDm 2 hours ago rominaniajuilke Halle Berry shared an easy keto recipe for cheesy, bacon-topped chicken | [HD] Stream on any OS… https://t.co/3UT3MGhWk9 1 day ago risroysalyan Halle Berry shared an easy keto recipe for cheesy, bacon-topped chicken | [HD] Stream on PC or Handheld… https://t.co/XXFqhRRWhC 1 day ago istherkayanra Halle Berry shared an easy keto recipe for cheesy, bacon-topped chicken | [HD] Live Streaming… https://t.co/sVpgF8p0a1 2 days ago