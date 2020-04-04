Tina Knowles Shares Beyoncé and Jay-Z Wedding Photo in 12th Anniversary Tribute Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Happy anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay-Z! The music power couple is celebrating 12 years since they tied the knot in a secret, intimate wedding ceremony at the rapper and producer's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this