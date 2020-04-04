Lindsay Lohan Says That Her Dog Gucci Lived to Be 27
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Lindsay Lohan seems to have gotten her math wrong while talking about her dogs on an Instagram Live stream. The 33-year-old entertainer took to social media to chat with fans this week about her new single “Back to Me” and she answered questions from fans. One fan asked Lindsay if she has a dog. “I [...]
Lindsay Lohan Announces She's 'Back' With Cryptic Teaser The 30-second teaser was posted to her social network accounts. The bizarre clip had fans guessing how she was returning to the spotlight. A link on her accounts directed people to "pre-save" her brand new single. Details about the track,...
