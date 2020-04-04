Global  

Chris Hemsworth Offering Guided Meditation to Help Kids with Stress & Anxiety

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth is trying to help kids during this difficult time. The 36-year-old Avengers actor and father of three announced that he and his fitness/wellness app are offering guided meditation to help kids with stress and anxiety. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth “If you find yourself in a situation like myself, [...]
