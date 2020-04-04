Sarah Hyland Expresses Disappointment for Haley's Ending on 'Modern Family' Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sarah Hyland was hoping for more for Haley Dunphy on Modern Family. The 29-year-old actress admitted in a new interview that she wasn’t totally satisfied with her character’s ending ahead of the hit sitcom’s series finale. “I don’t think I’m processing,” Sarah shared with Cosmo. “I haven’t really felt the sadness yet.” Sarah went on [...] 👓 View full article

Modern Family Season 11 - How Will It End 00:30 Modern Family Season 11 - How Will It End - Final Episodes - Mitchell is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley, Luke and Alex decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire and Phil leave for a trip, and Dylan's mom...

