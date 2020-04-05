Global  

Dylan Walsh Cast As Lois Lane's Father On 'Superman & Lois' Series

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Superman & Lois cast just got a new addition! While the show is not currently filming due to the health crisis, it was just announced that Dylan Walsh will be portraying Lois Lane’s dad Samuel, Deadline reports. Samuel Lane is a “no-nonsense Army general who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from [...]
