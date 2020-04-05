Dylan Walsh Cast As Lois Lane's Father On 'Superman & Lois' Series

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Superman & Lois cast just got a new addition! While the show is not currently filming due to the health crisis, it was just announced that Dylan Walsh will be portraying Lois Lane’s dad Samuel, Deadline reports. Samuel Lane is a “no-nonsense Army general who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from [...] 👓 View full article

