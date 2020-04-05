Global  

Mark Hamill Says Farewell to 'Star Wars' in Touching Letter to Fans

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Mark Hamill is saying goodbye to Star Wars. In a letter featured in The Skywalker Saga boxed set, the 68-year-old actor marks the end of Luke Skywalker’s story in the saga and looks back at his audition with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher from 40 years ago. “What an extraordinary journey it’s been,” [...]
News video: Mark Hamill bids emotional farewell to Star Wars saga

Mark Hamill bids emotional farewell to Star Wars saga 00:47

 Mark Hamill has bid an emotional farewell to the Star Wars saga after 40 years of playing Luke Skywalker.

