Kanika finally tests negative for COVID-19

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to India from London, was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow when she started showing symptoms of the infection. After that results of multiple tests came positive, indicating that the Bollywood singer would have to stay longer at the hospital until she recovered. Now, there are reports that the artist's latest test has come negative but she will have to wait for another test to prove that the infection has been cured. However, there has been no word from the hospital authorities of Kanika's family regarding this yet.
