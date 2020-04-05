Global  

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 12 Reunion to Be Filmed Online

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Production for season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta might be shut down because of the ongoing health crisis, but it looks like the reunion is going to happen. While going live on Instagram, Kandi Burruss revealed that she and her co-stars have been told they’ll be filming this season’s reunion online. “They let us [...]
