NBA YoungBoy Explodes On Kodak Black After Going Off On Iyanna Mayweather Arrest: “You Talking About My Wife?” Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy isn’t playing around. The hip-hop star has come forward to clap back at shade and disses fired his way from jailed rap artist Kodak Black. Big Facts NBA went to his social media pages this weekend and didn’t hold back. YoungBoy questioned why Kodak would go at him from prison about […]



The post NBA YoungBoy Explodes On Kodak Black After Going Off On Iyanna Mayweather Arrest: “You Talking About My Wife?” appeared first on . Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy isn’t playing around. The hip-hop star has come forward to clap back at shade and disses fired his way from jailed rap artist Kodak Black. Big Facts NBA went to his social media pages this weekend and didn’t hold back. YoungBoy questioned why Kodak would go at him from prison about […]The post NBA YoungBoy Explodes On Kodak Black After Going Off On Iyanna Mayweather Arrest: “You Talking About My Wife?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this