Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Entertainment news: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Entertainment news: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Zee News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Ekta took to Instagram and shared that she is pregnant. "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Junior Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, produced and directed by us (Sumeet and I)," she wrote.    
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #MereAngneMein Actress #EktaKaul Expecting First Child With #SumeetVyas; Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump PICS… https://t.co/eXDtA8CIME 53 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com @vyas_sumeet, @ektakaul11 Will Soon Become Parents. Tap Here to Read Full Story. https://t.co/GFFe0wfCMp 2 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents https://t.co/KiGIMsENa9 #news #headlines https://t.co/JPETGxMqfn 2 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #SumeetVyas and wife #EktaKaul have good news https://t.co/uExLIhpbzl 3 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #SumeetVyas and wife #EktaKaul have good news https://t.co/uExLIhpbzl 3 hours ago

pchiraph

pcl_chira Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents | Entertainment News,The Indian Express https://t.co/AokVCyn2Zi https://t.co/Dey7W0Fbxe 4 hours ago

lucknowTOI

Lucknow Times RT @DelhiTimesTweet: Actor couple @vyas_sumeet and @ektakaul11, who are awaiting the birth of their first child, hope that the #Coronavirus… 6 hours ago

PuneTimesOnline

Pune Times Actor couple @vyas_sumeet and @ektakaul11, who are awaiting the birth of their first child, hope that the… https://t.co/0k9I3dhcQg 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.