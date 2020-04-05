Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special

Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special

Independent Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Disgraced comic made controversial jokes about the sexual misconduct allegations made against him
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special https://t.co/WZXAPjgVxg 12 seconds ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special https://t.co/Ht8jyr4kBt 12 seconds ago

nicahappyy

Nica Feliciano RT @Independent: Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special https://t.co/MgrWael4HX 7 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special: Disgraced comic mad… https://t.co/nxiyb4Rrct 14 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Louis CK compares women who are sexually assaulted to slaves in new stand-up special https://t.co/MgrWael4HX 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.