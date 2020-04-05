Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Diane Kruger & Boyfriend Norman Reedus Share a Passionate Kiss During Afternoon Motorcycle Ride

Diane Kruger & Boyfriend Norman Reedus Share a Passionate Kiss During Afternoon Motorcycle Ride

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are feeling the love. The 43-year-old Inglourious Basterds actress and the 51-year-old The Walking Dead star were seen packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss on Thursday (April 2) while out on an afternoon motorcycle ride in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger Diane [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus share a passionate kiss amid an afternoon motorcycle ride together. https://t.co/6H… 4 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus share a passionate kiss amid an afternoon motorcycle ride together. https://t.co/6HjlsC0GZS 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.