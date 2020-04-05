Chris Wallace to Surgeon General: Doesn’t Trump Not Wearing a Mask Despite CDC Recommendation Send a Mixed Message?

Global  

Mediaite Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Surgeon General Vice Admiral *Jerome Adams* told *Chris Wallace* Sunday morning that the president made a decision "that's appropriate for him" in not wearing a mask when out in public after the new CDC recommendation.
 To wear or not to wear a mask? The debate continues as to whether a mask effectively combats the coronavirus across our country. The CDC is now considering a recommendation for everyone to wear one. Jeremy Chen reports.

