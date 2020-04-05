Chris Wallace Confronts Surgeon General: Why Don’t We Have a National Stay-at-Home Order?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign an executive order limiting all but essential services for 30 days starting on Thursday night to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, after facing heavy criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order sooner. This report produced by...
