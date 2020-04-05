Global  

Chris Wallace Confronts Surgeon General: Why Don’t We Have a National Stay-at-Home Order?

Sunday, 5 April 2020
Fox News Sunday anchor *Chris Wallace* spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral *Jerome Adams* Sunday morning about why there's no national stay-at-home order being issued.
News video: Florida's DeSantis issues coronavirus stay-at-home order

Florida's DeSantis issues coronavirus stay-at-home order 03:05

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign an executive order limiting all but essential services for 30 days starting on Thursday night to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, after facing heavy criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order sooner. This report produced by...

