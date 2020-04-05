Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Free Guy' Clip After the Movie's Release Date Gets Pushed Back - Watch! (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Free Guy' Clip After the Movie's Release Date Gets Pushed Back - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds is giving fans a tease of his new movie after it was unfortunately pushed back amid the global health crisis. The 43-year-old actor posted a rough clip of Free Guy on Friday (April 3) to his YouTube. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds “Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds jokes he's 'mostly drinking' to cope with family quarantine

Ryan Reynolds jokes he's 'mostly drinking' to cope with family quarantine 00:39

 Ryan Reynolds has joked he's been "mostly drinking" to cope with life in coronavirus lockdown with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.