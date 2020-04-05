Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry Won't Apply for U.S. Citizenship or a Green Card "Anytime Soon"

Prince Harry Won't Apply for U.S. Citizenship or a Green Card "Anytime Soon"

E! Online Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry will not be taking that oath of American citizenship, despite speculation that he would apply following his recent move with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison to Los...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.