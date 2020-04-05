UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized Amid Coronavirus Battle

Boris Johnson is now in the hospital. The 55-year-old U.K. Prime Minister, who previously opened up about his positive coronavirus diagnosis, was hospitalized on Sunday (April 5), according to Downing Street, via Variety. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Boris Johnson He has already been sick with the virus for 10 days, and remained [...]

