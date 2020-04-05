UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized Amid Coronavirus Battle
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Boris Johnson is now in the hospital. The 55-year-old U.K. Prime Minister, who previously opened up about his positive coronavirus diagnosis, was hospitalized on Sunday (April 5), according to Downing Street, via Variety. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Boris Johnson He has already been sick with the virus for 10 days, and remained [...]
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff. Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks. UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon...
