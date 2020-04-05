Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized Amid Coronavirus Battle

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized Amid Coronavirus Battle

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is now in the hospital. The 55-year-old U.K. Prime Minister, who previously opened up about his positive coronavirus diagnosis, was hospitalized on Sunday (April 5), according to Downing Street, via Variety. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Boris Johnson He has already been sick with the virus for 10 days, and remained [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:20

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff. Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks. UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Diana57451048

Diana RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.c… 9 seconds ago

JeaniefaetroonJ

J Cain RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus😷 I Hope he will be ok.… 9 seconds ago

Anarchic18

Anarchic RT @ynms79797979: BREAKING | Boris Johnson will get lung ventilation - health source https://t.co/q8g8wQFfWw 11 seconds ago

mariaR_NYC

Maria Romano RT @AP: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office says he's been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Fin… 12 seconds ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital for precautiona… 12 seconds ago

JoLissa13

JoLissa 🇺🇸 ~ Freedom ~ 🇺🇸 RT @reubing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a great man and friend to President Trump, has been admitted to the hospital with coronavirus… 12 seconds ago

scamande_r

Nemo 🤷 RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital 10 days after being diagnosed with coronavi… 14 seconds ago

jacquiw1993

jac93 RT @EDLLONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https:/… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.