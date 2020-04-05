Young Chop Exposes 21 Savage W/ Throwback SlutWalk Parade Pic: “I Heard Amber Rose Played In Your A**”
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Chicago rap producer Young Chop is far from done going off-off on the culture’s biggest names. The hip-hop hitmaker has returned to social media to explode on former pal 21 Savage. Big Facts This weekend, Chop did the most to question Sav’s street credibility. YC shared a throwback pic of Savage showing his support for […]
The post Young Chop Exposes 21 Savage W/ Throwback SlutWalk Parade Pic: “I Heard Amber Rose Played In Your A**” appeared first on .