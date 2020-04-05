Elton John Donates $1M to Support AIDS Patients During Covid-19 Crisis Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Rocket Man offers a generous donation for HIV/Aids patients to make sure they receive the medical care they need during the global coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Elton John Donates $1M to Support AIDS Patients During Covid-19 Crisis https://t.co/Y8fWGCZVvo https://t.co/5SqYXa3XuP 3 hours ago Richard.C Taylor Swift donates to Nashville record store hit by coronavirus: Pop singer has given cash to shop in her home ci… https://t.co/OYwZu6R6UI 4 days ago Vlogs Taylor Swift donates to Nashville record store hit by coronavirus https://t.co/8kIEVGIxnc singer has given cash to… https://t.co/zvgxDZOvMD 4 days ago