Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip for Workers at Atlanta Restaurant!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Tyler Perry is helping out restaurant workers during this extremely difficult time. The 50-year-old entertainer stopped by a Houston’s restaurant on Sunday (April 5) and left a massive tip for the workers there. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry Tyler left a tip of $500 for each of the 42 out-of-work servers, [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tyler Perry's generous tip for restaurant staff who are no longer working due to coronavirus

Tyler Perry's generous tip for restaurant staff who are no longer working due to coronavirus 00:50

 Tyler Perry left a $21,000 tip for out-of-work restaurant workers at his favourite branch of Houston.

