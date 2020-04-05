Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip for Workers at Atlanta Restaurant!

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tyler Perry is helping out restaurant workers during this extremely difficult time. The 50-year-old entertainer stopped by a Houston’s restaurant on Sunday (April 5) and left a massive tip for the workers there. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry Tyler left a tip of $500 for each of the 42 out-of-work servers, [...] 👓 View full article

