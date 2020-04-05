Global  

Enrique Iglesias Dances With 2-Month Old Daughter Mary In Cute Video

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Enrigue Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s youngest child, Mary, is just the cutest human ever! The 44-year-old singer shared a video of the adorable Mary, who is just two months old. In the video, Enrique “dances” with Mary, nicknamed Masha, by moving her arms and hands around while she sits on his lap. Speaking to People [...]
