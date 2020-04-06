Global  

Harry Styles Goes for Walk After Bumping Into Kendall Jenner

Just Jared Monday, 6 April 2020
Harry Styles enjoys some fresh air outside. The 26-year-old “Adore You” singer kept his distance from other walkers while going for a solo stroll on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles Harry stayed safe in a mask across his nose in mouth paired with [...]
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner Reunites With Harry Styles Amid Quarantine

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Harry Styles Amid Quarantine 04:52

 Kendall Jenner reunites with Harry Styles. Selena Gomez reveals she's Bipolar. Plus, Katy Perry reveals the gender of her baby daughter. #SelenaGomez #KatyPerry #KendallJenner

