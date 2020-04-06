BPAïR RT @billboard: .@LukeBryanOnline gave an uplifting performance of “Most People Are Good” for #ACMOurCountry https://t.co/07j2WQ92KS 16 seconds ago

billboard .@LukeBryanOnline gave an uplifting performance of “Most People Are Good” for #ACMOurCountry https://t.co/07j2WQ92KS 4 minutes ago

Kathryn MacArthur Luke Bryan Dedicates ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Performance to Medical Professionals https://t.co/iW0O9vzguL @tasteofcountry 9 minutes ago

TexasSweetie33 RT @TasteOfCountry: Believe in each other! That's what @LukeBryanOnline was asking for during his #ACMOurCountry performance. https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

PopCulture.com #AmericanIdol Judge @LukeBryanOnline's Performance on #ACMOurCountry Stirs Social Media https://t.co/HI2PXa4cUY https://t.co/F4YuB3gjpJ 26 minutes ago

Jan Jansen Music Luke Bryan’s Performance For ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Was More Than ‘Good’ https://t.co/kghYrxVDRk #billboard… https://t.co/08LMTMUWzB 33 minutes ago

Taste of Country Believe in each other! That's what @LukeBryanOnline was asking for during his #ACMOurCountry performance. https://t.co/pAOTJJss1W 35 minutes ago