Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Loving Performance of ‘Nothing But You’ on ACM Presents: Our Country

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Loving Performance of ‘Nothing But You’ on ACM Presents: Our Country

Billboard.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
During ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night (April 5), power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got in on the fun with an at-home performance recorded in Oklahoma.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VSNTennessee

Verdant Square Network TN ACM's 'Our Country': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sing after 'drinking all day' https://t.co/8BU7C9rWcA 44 seconds ago

augustevery

CC Aug RT @TasteOfCountry: Best stage? Has to be the cozy fire @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani were working with at the #ACMOurCountry https://t.co… 1 minute ago

augustevery

CC Aug RT @billboard: .@blakeshelton and @gwenstefani delivered an adorable performance of "Nobody but You" on #ACMOurCountry https://t.co/Rfr9ZKu… 3 minutes ago

augustevery

CC Aug RT @thebootdotcom: .@blakeshelton + @gwenstefani are hanging out in Oklahoma during the quarantine -- and, apparently, gettin' their 'shine… 3 minutes ago

BreNDoubt

Brenda RT @Brandoncolon4: #ACMOurCountry its blake shelton and gwen stefani. 3 minutes ago

BreNDoubt

Brenda RT @HollywoodLife: BRB, still swooning over @BlakeShelton and @GwenStefani serenading each other with "Nobody But You" on the #ACMOurCountr… 3 minutes ago

Amyholly1Miller

amy c. miller Cheers to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani #CBS Our Country Wonderful Duet .. Cool 4 minutes ago

__tamara21

t a m a r a. q. ✨ Really can’t get on the Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani bandwagon! 🤷🏻‍♀️ 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.