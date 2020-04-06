Global  

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker Join Forces for 'ACM Presents: Our Country' Performance

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker Join Forces for ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Performance

Billboard.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
During a special in which country’s brightest stars provided performances from the comfort of their homes, longtime friends Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker provided one of the highlights of ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night (Apr. 5), singing together in separate states.
