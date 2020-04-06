Global  

Kelsea Ballerini Performs Touching Rendition of ‘Homecoming Queen?’ at ACM Presents: Our Country

Monday, 6 April 2020
Kelsea Ballerini's "Homecoming Queen?" single shows that it's OK to let your guard down and allow your humility to shine. And for the country star's ACM Presents: Our Country performance on Sunday night (April 5), that message was especially palpable.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Country Star Dierks Bentley Performs On 'ACM Presents: Our Country' From His Porch In Colorado

Country Star Dierks Bentley Performs On 'ACM Presents: Our Country' From His Porch In Colorado 00:24

 Dierks Bentley should have been on stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, but instead he performed from his porch in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

