Kodak Black + NBA YoungBoy Keep Going At Each Other’s Necks Over Iyanna Mayweather: “It’s Ok Son-Son Daddy Ain’t Mad At U”
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Florida rapper Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy have delivered some jaw-dropping dicey weekend entertainment. The hip-hop pair have decided to go at each other following a publicized arrest of celebrity daughter Iyanna Mayweather. Big Facts Kodak appeared to strike first with a major blow. Black hit up his social media pages to son NBA and […]
The post Kodak Black + NBA YoungBoy Keep Going At Each Other’s Necks Over Iyanna Mayweather: “It’s Ok Son-Son Daddy Ain’t Mad At U” appeared first on .