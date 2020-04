Rita Wilson Gives First Performance Since Recovering from Coronavirus - Watch Now! Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rita Wilson is back at work! After recovering from coronavirus, the 63-year-old actress/singer performed the National Anthem for NASCAR’s virtual iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday (April 5) via video from home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Wilson Rita looked healthy during her performance, which was filmed by son Truman Hanks [...] 👓 View full article

