Zoo Miami Big Cats Healthy After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover. This positive COVID-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory. 👓 View full article

