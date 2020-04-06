Global  

Zoo Miami Big Cats Healthy After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

cbs4.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover. This positive COVID-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
 The Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for coronavirus, and that other big cats are showing symptoms. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

