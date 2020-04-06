Global  

Mugdha Godse: Lockdown is the time to reboot our lives

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Actress Mugdha Viera Godse believes that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is an ideal time for reboot, and one should make most of it.

"It is definitely worrying because the whole world is under the coronavirus threat. According to me, these 21 days of lockdown is a reboot situation. Because if we stay at home, we live our own...
