Duran Duran band's bassist John Taylor shares his coronavirus recovery story Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Duran Duran band's bassist John Taylor on Monday revealed to his followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus 'almost three weeks ago' and is now feeling 'okay'. The 59-year-old musician took to Instagram to share his recovery story, in which he assured that "we can and will beat this" pandemic.



"DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE...

