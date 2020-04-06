Global  

Duran Duran band's bassist John Taylor shares his coronavirus recovery story

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Duran Duran band's bassist John Taylor on Monday revealed to his followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus 'almost three weeks ago' and is now feeling 'okay'. The 59-year-old musician took to Instagram to share his recovery story, in which he assured that "we can and will beat this" pandemic.

"DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE...
