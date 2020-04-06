Watch video: Salman Khan and nephew Nirvaan share their lockdown experience

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Acknowledging on being scared and talking of not seeing his family for three weeks, actor Salman Khan along with nephew Nirvaan on Sunday shared their lockdown experience in a video message. The 54-year-old star, without disclosing where the actor actually is, shared a video message on Twitter along with his brother Sohail Khan's...
News video: Salman Khan Talks About Doing Charity, Fake Medical Reports Shown by People For Money

Salman Khan Talks About Doing Charity, Fake Medical Reports Shown by People For Money 03:19

 An old video of Salman Khan surfaced on the internet where he talks about doing charity.

