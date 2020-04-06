WrestleMania 36: John Cena Loses to The Fiend, an Epic Boneyard Match & So Much More Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A WrestleMania so big, it required two nights! With everyone busy social distancing and staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 proved to be the perfect distraction... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Candice Michele` RT @enews: WrestleMania 36: John Cena Loses to The Fiend, an Epic Boneyard Match & So Much More https://t.co/O6q5qufyix 4 minutes ago David Kisamfu WrestleMania 36: John Cena Loses to The Fiend, an Epic Boneyard Match & So Much More https://t.co/S9OIGXbRLz 24 minutes ago E! News WrestleMania 36: John Cena Loses to The Fiend, an Epic Boneyard Match & So Much More https://t.co/O6q5qufyix 28 minutes ago