Usher Carries His Dog on Bike Ride with Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Usher is enjoying a day out with his new girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea! The 41-year-old entertainer held on close to his dog as he and Jenn went for a bike ride on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usher Usher and Jenn, who is the Senior Director [...] 👓 View full article

