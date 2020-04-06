Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanika Kapoor discharged after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative

Kanika Kapoor discharged after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative. SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav said that Kanika has been allowed to go home. Kanika was admitted on March 20 when her tests revealed that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaikWali14

🇳​🇴​ 🇨​🇦​🇦​ ,🇳​🇷​🇨​, 🇳​🇵​🇷​. RT @ANINewsUP: Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow af… 12 seconds ago

itsSNT

SNT RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from hospital after her 6th coronavirus test came back negative. 14 seconds ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar News Singer #KanikaKapoor has been discharged from Lucknow hospital. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Accord… https://t.co/BRWEfXhnwR 3 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon After testing negative for #Coronavirus in sixth attempt, singer #KanikaKapoor discharged from hospital in Lucknow… https://t.co/9avTimU3Ih 4 minutes ago

vansh771

Vansh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Singer #KanikaKapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after her sixth #coronavirus test report comes negative https://t… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.