Kanika Kapoor discharged after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative. SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav said that Kanika has been allowed to go home. Kanika was admitted on March 20 when her tests revealed that... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇳​🇴​ 🇨​🇦​🇦​ ,🇳​🇷​🇨​, 🇳​🇵​🇷​. RT @ANINewsUP: Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow af… 12 seconds ago SNT RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from hospital after her 6th coronavirus test came back negative. 14 seconds ago IndSamachar News Singer #KanikaKapoor has been discharged from Lucknow hospital. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Accord… https://t.co/BRWEfXhnwR 3 minutes ago PeepingMoon After testing negative for #Coronavirus in sixth attempt, singer #KanikaKapoor discharged from hospital in Lucknow… https://t.co/9avTimU3Ih 4 minutes ago Vansh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Singer #KanikaKapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after her sixth #coronavirus test report comes negative https://t… 4 minutes ago