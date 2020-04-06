Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas passes away at 86

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Canadian actress and civil rights activist Shirley Douglas died Sunday at the age of 86, her son actor Kiefer Sutherland said. Douglas died following a bout of pneumonia, Sutherland wrote on Twitter, specifying that it was not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



"My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an...


