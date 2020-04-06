Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive for coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for novel coronavirus. To a text message inquiring if Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19, Morani told PTI, 'Yes it is true.'

As per reports, Shaza had returned from Australia before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test 00:47

 American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds. The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.Posting on Twitter,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spotboye

SpotboyE EXCLUSIVE: Karim Morani's daughter Shaza, who's tested positive, had gone to Sri Lanka in March. #KarimMorani |… https://t.co/kgjy6Q6gsN 5 minutes ago

mid_day

Mid Day Bollywood Producer Karim Morani's Daughter Tests Positive For Coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronaIndia #COVID19 https://t.co/2JnkRKHjl3 12 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes After singer Kanika Kapoor, ‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter tested positive for #Covid_19 ! https://t.co/gybjtQNFfs 37 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ul5tXguzPk 41 minutes ago

Amit1wadhwa

Vigilant voter Corona started showing its arrogance over bad film makers!! ‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaz… https://t.co/aktXqwZ8kY 43 minutes ago

Nandita65546285

Nandita RT @kktotlani: latest: Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared a containment zone after some staff tested positive. -Bollywood producer Karim… 51 minutes ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan latest: Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared a containment zone after some staff tested positive. -Bollywood produc… https://t.co/UMdiv4bZ2T 59 minutes ago

newz_trending

Trending Newz Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.