Janhvi Kapoor: There will be light Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Janhvi posed for a couple of photos in the candle-light and sent out a note of encouragement to all in her caption that read, “There will be light #InThisTogether.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Indonesia Janhvi Kapoor takes part in #9pm9minutes, says ‘There will be light’ https://t.co/Rf0hlwk16V 4 minutes ago MG Dumasia Janhvi Kapoor: There will be light https://t.co/cQe0VCNCuI https://t.co/TxaB1E4fSH 47 minutes ago Bollywood Town Janhvi Kapoor - There will be light ❤️ 🪔🙏🏻 #inthistogether https://t.co/Jqo4IiD2Hp 15 hours ago LyricsMaze🌀 Janhvi Kapoor - There will be light ❤️ #JanhviKapoor https://t.co/QZthKe4skB 15 hours ago