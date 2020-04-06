Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice for COVID-19

DNA Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COIVID-19, discharged from hospital
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sciencenews18AS

Sciencenews18 Indian Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after 16 days but she has Quarantine for 14 days… https://t.co/Kr95DlEXMR 35 seconds ago

ETPanache

ET Panache Kanika Kapoor tested positive on March 20 and the next day was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for negligence.… https://t.co/fwmTUECch2 1 minute ago

PigeonExpress_

The Pigeon Express - TPE Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital #TPEoorhh https://t.co/7uDbHMQeAP https://t.co/32ubvE5Vir 2 minutes ago

rajesh_the7tall

Rajesh S RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from hospital after her 6th coronavirus test came back negative. 2 minutes ago

aayushgoel83

Aayush RT @TheWeekLive: Posting as The Week An FIR was filed against #KanikaKapoor for negligence and disobedience of the order issued by a publ… 3 minutes ago

rajasekharaa

Subhodayam Subbarao Kanika Kapoor gets discharged from Lucknow hospital https://t.co/84pIwugraf https://t.co/YIKpaICozN 3 minutes ago

gadekal2020

M.Nagaraja Gadekal RT @xpresslite: Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor who was suffering from #COVID19, was discharged from the SGPGI in Lucknow after her two test… 4 minutes ago

SastaLoha

Aahat, THE Chotil RT @PTI_News: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital. She would have to remain in isolation at hom… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.