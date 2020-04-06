Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice for COVID-19

Sciencenews18 Indian Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after 16 days but she has Quarantine for 14 days… https://t.co/Kr95DlEXMR 35 seconds ago

ET Panache Kanika Kapoor tested positive on March 20 and the next day was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for negligence.… https://t.co/fwmTUECch2 1 minute ago

The Pigeon Express - TPE Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital #TPEoorhh https://t.co/7uDbHMQeAP https://t.co/32ubvE5Vir 2 minutes ago

Rajesh S RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from hospital after her 6th coronavirus test came back negative. 2 minutes ago

Aayush RT @TheWeekLive: Posting as The Week An FIR was filed against #KanikaKapoor for negligence and disobedience of the order issued by a publ… 3 minutes ago

Subhodayam Subbarao Kanika Kapoor gets discharged from Lucknow hospital https://t.co/84pIwugraf https://t.co/YIKpaICozN 3 minutes ago

M.Nagaraja Gadekal RT @xpresslite: Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor who was suffering from #COVID19, was discharged from the SGPGI in Lucknow after her two test… 4 minutes ago