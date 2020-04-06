James Gandolfini was up for Sopranos movie

You Might Like

Tweets about this Damon Mahoney RT @NME: Star Vincent Pastore also opens-up about show's famous ending https://t.co/G8wVtnlipc 3 hours ago Andy Vermaut James Gandolfini wanted to make a ‘Sopranos’ movie before he died https://t.co/nD8yVt1M8O https://t.co/0xLj1imWYF 3 hours ago NME Star Vincent Pastore also opens-up about show's famous ending https://t.co/G8wVtnlipc 3 hours ago Steven L. Hornick @jdowney6 Also I cant wait for the movie that shows the prequel of the Sopranos. Its gonna be lit if Covid-19 doesn… https://t.co/EggAFcdUhi 22 hours ago Jonathan Dean RT @JonathanDean_: “We were going to make a big movie. But, a year later, Jimmy passed away...” So Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) told me. Al… 1 day ago Jonathan Dean “We were going to make a big movie. But, a year later, Jimmy passed away...” So Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) told m… https://t.co/ERY6tMyoYH 1 day ago Clammy Matilde @chrislhayes My 5 year old spent an hour explaining to me what the ending of Sopranos meant and why everybody has a… https://t.co/jOjGXTQVTW 2 days ago Mariano RT @TheSopranos_TV1: James Gandolfini's son Michael transforms into a young Tony Soprano as he is seen for the first time on the set of The… 3 days ago